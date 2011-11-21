Skip to main content
Linking Policies to Well-Being Outcomes Through Micro-Simulation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg1zq0qwmf1-en
Michael Wolfson
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Wolfson, M. (2011), “Linking Policies to Well-Being Outcomes Through Micro-Simulation”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2011/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg1zq0qwmf1-en.
