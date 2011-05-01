Leveraging Training Skills Development in SMEs

This report, one of five country reports from the LEED study on Leveraging Training and Skills Development in SMEs, examines the development needs and the barriers to accessing training and other forms of skills development facing SMEs in Poland. Insights from this study on the processes and learning models from Polish SMEs, together with the international comparisons with other OECD countries, are a valuable addition to the knowledge base on SMEs development. The other countries participating in the study are Belgium, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.