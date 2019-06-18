Skip to main content
Levelling the playing field

Dissecting the gender gap in the funding of start-ups
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7ddddd07-en
Authors
Julie Lassébie, Sahra Sakha, Tomasz Kozluk, Carlo Menon, Stefano Breschi, Nick Johnstone
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Lassébie, J. et al. (2019), “Levelling the playing field: Dissecting the gender gap in the funding of start-ups”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7ddddd07-en.
