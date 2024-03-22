This paper starts out reviewing and comparing the World Population Plan of Action and the UNESCO-UNEP Global Strategy for Environmental Education: the objectives, tactics, actors and institutions. Subsequently, the examination of numerous materials from the family planning field provides some examples to be emulated by community-based environmental activities in developing countries. Population, cultural and gender variables are also sought in some existing environmental education and protection efforts. It is hoped that such information will increase the ability to integrate these concerns into environmental education and public awareness programmes. The analysis builds on the author's previous research on gender issues ...
Lessons from the Family Planning Experience for Community-Based Environmental Education
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
