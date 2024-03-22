Skip to main content
Lessons from the Family Planning Experience for Community-Based Environmental Education

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/460260405417
Winifred Weekes-Vagliani
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Weekes-Vagliani, W. (1992), “Lessons from the Family Planning Experience for Community-Based Environmental Education”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/460260405417.
