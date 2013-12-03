Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Lessons from PISA 2012 for the United States

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264207585-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Strong Performers and Successful Reformers in Education
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Lessons from PISA 2012 for the United States, Strong Performers and Successful Reformers in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264207585-en.
Go to top