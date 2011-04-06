Lessons from PISA for Mexico

This report presents a summary of the trends in Mexico’s performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and considers them in relation to the PISA target established by the Mexican government. Trends regarding access to education by 15-year-olds and equity as indicated by the impact of socio-economic background on students’ performance are also examined.

The report shows that the performance gains that Mexico has achieved since Mexico’s President Calderón established the PISA performance target have been significant and Mexico seems well on track to meet its 2012 target. In addition, the report reviews Mexico’s performance compared to other countries in the OECD, the G20, and to similar economies to also highlight that improvement is still needed. Based on a comparison of performance between Mexican schools, the report also shows that relatively higher performance is not dictated by socio-economic background.

The report concludes by drawing together evidence from PISA and an examination of a selection of today’s highest performing education systems in order to provide a long-term perspective for educational improvement in Mexico.