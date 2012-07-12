This book describes the Canary Islands, Spain school system and sheds light on PISA results for the Canary Islands. It includes analyses of the policy implications in the domains of system management and resource distribution, students and learning, teachers and teaching, and school leadership and inspections. The report also provides recommendations for raising quality and equity in learning outcomes.
Guidance from PISA for the Canary Islands, Spain
Report
Strong Performers and Successful Reformers in Education
Abstract
