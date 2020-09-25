Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Legislative budget oversight of emergency responses: Experiences during the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ba4f2ab5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Legislative budget oversight of emergency responses: Experiences during the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba4f2ab5-en.
Go to top