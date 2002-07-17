This document addresses the extent to which existing legal provisions in OECD countries impact recourse to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in relation to disputes arising out of business-to-consumer electronic commerce.
Legal Provisions Related to Business-to-Consumer Alternative Dispute Resolution in Relation to Privacy and Consumer Protection
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
