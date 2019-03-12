Skip to main content
Learning in rural schools

Insights from PISA, TALIS and the literature
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8b1a5cb9-en
Authors
Alfonso Echazarra, Thomas Radinger
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Echazarra, A. and T. Radinger (2019), “Learning in rural schools: Insights from PISA, TALIS and the literature”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 196, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8b1a5cb9-en.
