Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Languages in a Global World

Learning for Better Cultural Understanding
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264123557-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Edited by Bruno Della Chiesa, Jessica Scott and Christina Hinton
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Della Chiesa, B., J. Scott and C. Hinton (eds.) (2012), Languages in a Global World: Learning for Better Cultural Understanding, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264123557-en.
Go to top