Getting off to a good start in one's working life facilitates integration into the world of work and lays the foundation for a good career, while a failure can be difficult to make up. This report on the UK report contains a survey of the main barriers to employment for young people, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school-to-work, and a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: United Kingdom 2008
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
Abstract
