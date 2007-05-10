Improving the performance of youth in the labour market is a crucial challenge in OECD countries facing persistent youth unemployment. Getting off to a good start facilitates integration and lays the foundation for a good career, while a poor beginning can be difficult to make up. Part of a series of reports on the school-to-work transition process in 16 countries, this report surveys the main barriers to employment for young people in Spain and assesses the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school to work. The report includes a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners in Spain.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Spain 2007
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2010
-
24 March 2010
-
24 February 2010
-
7 December 2009
-
23 November 2009
-
30 July 2009
-
20 April 2009
-
17 December 2008
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023