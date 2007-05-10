Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Spain 2007

Improving the performance of youth in the labour market is a crucial challenge in OECD countries facing persistent youth unemployment. Getting off to a good start facilitates integration and lays the foundation for a good career, while a poor beginning can be difficult to make up. Part of a series of reports on the school-to-work transition process in 16 countries, this report surveys the main barriers to employment for young people in Spain and assesses the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school to work. The report includes a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners in Spain.