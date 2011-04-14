Skip to main content
Job-rich Growth in Asia

Strategies for Local Employment, Skills Development and Social Protection
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264110984-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO (2011), Job-rich Growth in Asia: Strategies for Local Employment, Skills Development and Social Protection, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264110984-en.
