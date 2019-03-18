Skip to main content
Job characteristics, job transitions and services trade

Evidence from the EU labour force survey
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bb21f81a-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Louise Johannesson
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Benz, S. and L. Johannesson (2019), “Job characteristics, job transitions and services trade: Evidence from the EU labour force survey”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 225, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bb21f81a-en.
