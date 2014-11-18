This review underlines some important points of strength with respect to Italian SMEs and entrepreneurship, notably for medium-sized firms that very often excel in their market niches, have a strong propensity to business collaboration, as well as favourable access to finance. The review also looks at the challenges that lie ahead for Italy, hard hit by the global economic crisis, notably among micro and small firms. Recovery will mean, among other things, removing barriers to business growth, streamlining the complexity of the Italian tax system, and opening the business environment to competition, foreign direct investment and equity financing, as well as improving training and workforce skills.
Italy: Key Issues and Policies
Report
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 February 2023
-
7 October 2022
-
13 June 2022
-
-
Report17 November 2021
-
17 November 2021
-
15 June 2021
-
17 May 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024