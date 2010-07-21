Skip to main content
Is there a Case for Carbon-Based Border Tax Adjustment?

An Applied General Equilibrium Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjhcqqk0r-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Jean Château, Romain Duval
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J., J. Château and R. Duval (2010), “Is there a Case for Carbon-Based Border Tax Adjustment?: An Applied General Equilibrium Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 794, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjhcqqk0r-en.
