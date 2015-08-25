Regardless of the type of school attended (public or private, advantaged or disadvantaged), 15-year-old students spent more time in mathematics lessons in 2012 than in 2003. The average amount of time spent in mathematics classes varies by more than a factor of two across countries and economies. The more time spent in mathematics classes, the better students perform, on average; but giving students more work in class is often not enough to improve learning outcomes.
Is spending more hours in class better for learning?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
26 October 2023
-
16 June 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Policy paper25 October 2022
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024