Is Informal Normal ?

Towards More and Better Jobs in Developing Countries
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059245-en
Authors
Johannes Jütting, Juan Ramón de Laiglesia
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Cite this content as:

Jütting, J. and J. de Laiglesia (2009), Is Informal Normal ?: Towards More and Better Jobs in Developing Countries, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059245-en.
