A Climate Pact to strengthen the role of Luxembourg’s municipalities

Launched in 2012, the Climate Pact aims to strengthen the exemplary role of municipalities in climate policy, to reduce GHG emissions and energy use, and to stimulate investment at local level. In 2021, the government renewed the design of the pact to reward more quantitative results (Pacte Climat 2.0).

The Climate Pact is a co-operative agreement. Each participating municipality commits to hire a climate adviser; it also commits to implement an energy management system and a number of the 64 measures in a catalogue. There are six categories of measures: spatial planning and development; municipal buildings; resource management; mobility; internal organisation; and co-operation. Municipalities can be awarded a certification within the framework of the European Energy Award based on the number of implemented measures. There are four levels of certification: 40%, 50%, 65% and 75% of the maximum score. The 65% level was added with the new version of the pact.

The government provides financial assistance and technical support, the latter through myenergy (a government body providing information and assistance on energy efficiency and renewables). The state covers the costs of climate advisers and technical assistance. Luxembourg’s Environmental Protection Fund subsidises municipal projects linked to implementation of the pact. Certified municipalities receive an annual subsidy of between EUR 10-45 per inhabitant (with a ceiling of 10 000 inhabitants) depending on the certification level. The variable subsidy declines over time.