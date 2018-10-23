IoT measurement and applications

The Cancun Ministerial mandate on the Digital Economy (2016) highlighted the importance of developing Internet of Things (IoT) metrics to assess the effects of the IoT in different policy areas. Accordingly, this report reviews different definitions of IoT in view of establishing an operational definition for the CDEP work, and proposes a taxonomy for IoT measurement. The report also explores potential challenges for communication infrastructures due to the exponential growth of IoT devices through the application of connected and automated vehicles. This IoT application was chosen as the data transmission requirements of fully automated vehicles may have substantial implications for network infrastructure, and therefore may require prioritisation in terms of measurement.