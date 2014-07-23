Skip to main content
Investment Treaty Law, Sustainable Development and Responsible Business Conduct: A Fact Finding Survey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0xvgx1zlt-en
Authors
Kathryn Gordon, Joachim Pohl, Marie Bouchard
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Cite this content as:

Gordon, K., J. Pohl and M. Bouchard (2014), “Investment Treaty Law, Sustainable Development and Responsible Business Conduct: A Fact Finding Survey”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2014/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0xvgx1zlt-en.
