Investment Patterns in a Longer-Term Perspective

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/150177306672
Stephen Thomsen
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Thomsen, S. (2000), “Investment Patterns in a Longer-Term Perspective”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2000/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/150177306672.
