Investment in Transport Infrastructure -- 1985-1995

This publication reviews investment trends in transport infrastructure in Europe from 1985 to 1995. It provides data relative to roads, railways, urban railways, inland waterways, oil pipelines, ports and airports of ECMT Member countries.

Investments linked to multimodal/combined transport infrastructure are examined in depth. Information is also given on maintenance expenditure in transport infrastructure.

For the first time, readers will find data on infrastructure expenditure for Central and Eastern European countries.

ECMT countries: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (F.Y.R.O.M.), Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Russian Federation, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.