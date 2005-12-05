Skip to main content
Intertwined

FDI in Manufacturing and Trade in Services
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/854442730526
Authors
Jonathan Gage, Molly Lesher
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Gage, J. and M. Lesher (2005), “Intertwined: FDI in Manufacturing and Trade in Services”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/854442730526.
