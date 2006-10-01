Skip to main content
Interpretation of the Umbrella Clause in Investment Agreements

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/415453814578
Authors
Katia Yannaca-Small
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Cite this content as:

Yannaca-Small, K. (2006), “Interpretation of the Umbrella Clause in Investment Agreements”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2006/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/415453814578.
