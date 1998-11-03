Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Internationalisation of Industrial R&D

Patterns and Trends
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163782-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Internationalisation of Industrial R&D: Patterns and Trends, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163782-en.
Go to top