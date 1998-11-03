In an age of globalising production, the internationalisation of industrial R&D is an increasingly pronounced feature in OECD countries. But just how extensive a phenomenon is it? What proportion of national research is under foreign control, and in which sectors? How much R&D do multinational corporations undertake outside their own home countries? This report also analyses the linkages between the production and R&D activities of foreign affiliates in OECD countries, and of affiliates of domestic firms abroad, on a sectoral level. It highlights the need to reassess each country's potential for R&D and innovation, in the light of what is being done both within and beyond its borders.