International Mobile Roaming Services

Analysis and Policy Recommendations
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh7b6zs5f5-en
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (2010), “International Mobile Roaming Services: Analysis and Policy Recommendations”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh7b6zs5f5-en.
