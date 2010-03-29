The first report on international mobile roaming services (“International Mobile Roaming Charging in the OECD Area”, DSTI/ICCP/CISP(2009)8/FINAL), provided information on market development and pricing of International Mobile Roaming Services (IMRS) in the OECD area. It found prices to be unreasonably high, considering the underlying costs, and identified some of the causes for high roaming prices. High wholesale charges, the fact that consumers do not seem to take into account roaming services when choosing a bundled mobile offer, lack of contestability and low consumer awareness of roaming prices and of substitutes were found to be among the reasons for this price level. This report is a follow-up that proposes solutions to the described problems, and assesses their viability and possible side effects.