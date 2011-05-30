Regulators and policy makers should boost competition among mobile telephone operators to cut the high prices being charged for international data roaming. Analysis of pricing plans at 68 operators in the 34 OECD countries points to a strong case for new consumer protection and empowerment measures.
International Mobile Data Roaming
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper27 April 2023
-
Working paper16 February 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2022
-
Working paper14 December 2022
-
Working paper15 November 2022
-
Working paper24 October 2022