This publication analyses recent development in immigration and other migration movements and policies in OECD countries and some non member countries including migration of highly qualified and low qualified workers, temporary and permanent, as well as students. This edition also contains two special chapters on topical issues: fiscal impact of migration and discrimination.
International Migration Outlook 2013
Report
International Migration Outlook
