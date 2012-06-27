International Migration Outlook 2012

OECD's annual publication analysing recent developments in migration movements and policies in its countries. Each edition provides the latest statistical information on immigrant stocks and flows, immigrants in the labour market, and migration policies. This 2012 edition covers all OECD countries, as well as the Russian Federation, Bulgaria, Romania and Lithuania. Two special chapters complement the information on movements and policies: “Renewing the skills of ageing workforces: The role of migration” and “The Changing Role of Asia in International Migration”. The publication also features country profiles and a statistical annex.