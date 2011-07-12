This publication analyses recent development in migration movements and policies in OECD countries and some non-member countries including migration of highly qualified and low qualified workers, temporary and permanent, as well as students. Three special chapters cover: the 50th anniversary of the OECD and the work of the SOPEMI, migrant entrepreneurship, and migration to Israel.
International Migration Outlook 2011
Report
International Migration Outlook
Abstract
