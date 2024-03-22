Skip to main content
International Comparisons of Efficiency in Agricultural Production

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/436855215210
Authors
Guillermo Flichmann
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Flichmann, G. (1990), “International Comparisons of Efficiency in Agricultural Production”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/436855215210.
