International Comparisons of Efficiency in Agricultural Production

This paper deals with the problem of definition and measurement of the efficiency of agricultural production. Using an agronomical simulation model, it makes comparisons of wheat, maize, sunflower and soybean production in different regions of France, Argentina and the United States.

The ability of a country to defend its position as an exporter of a specific agricultural product or to maintain local production of a product in deficit, facing the competition of imports, is shown to depend on three factors: 1) the efficiency of agricultural production; 2) the efficiency of an internal transportation, stockage and trading system; and 3) the level of protection for agriculture introduced by different national policies. The first two factors are usually considered as defining the comparative advantage of a country on the considered product.

In the international context of today, it is important for many developing countries to know their relative position in terms of ...