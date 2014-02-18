International Cables, Gateways, Backhaul and International Exchange Points

This report focuses on the development of backhaul and cross-border networks, which enable local networks to connect to the wider Internet. These local networks may cover a city, a region or even a country. To connect their networks to other networks around the world, operators need access to regional and international high-speed networks. The level of investment required in these networks varies and can be very different from region to region. In some parts of the world, the investment made around the turn of the century was characterised by a “boom and bust”, which fuelled an expansion in backhaul links and data centres. Since that time, investment has taken place at a more measured pace, reflecting growing demand from liberalised markets and leading to further expansion in areas such as mobile and broadband Internet access.