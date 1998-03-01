Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer in Developing Country Agriculture

Rhetoric and Reality
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/178646264130
Authors
Carliene Brenner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Brenner, C. (1998), “Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer in Developing Country Agriculture: Rhetoric and Reality”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 133, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/178646264130.
Go to top