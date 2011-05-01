Skip to main content
Integration of Renewables

Status and Challenges in China
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9sr5xm632-en
Authors
Kat Cheung
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cheung, K. (2011), “Integration of Renewables: Status and Challenges in China”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9sr5xm632-en.
