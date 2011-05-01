This Working Paper gives an overview of the status and challenges of integrating an increasing share of variable renewables in China, with a focus on areas of generation, power transmission, demand-side management and policy. Some of these areas are intertwined with the nature and design of China’s electricity power market and pricing mechanism, which have an impact on the effectiveness of the country’s targets to accommodate larger shares of renewables.
Integration of Renewables
Status and Challenges in China
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
