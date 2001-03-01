Skip to main content
Integration and Co-Operation in Southern Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/552800041887
Authors
Carolyn Jenkins
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Jenkins, C. (2001), “Integration and Co-Operation in Southern Africa”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 172, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/552800041887.
