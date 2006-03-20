High quality institutions lower transaction costs, encourage trust, reinforce property rights and avoid the exclusion of sections of the population. Overcoming institutional bottlenecks that constrain entrepreneurial activities and the development of the private sector is a prerequisite for achieving pro-poor growth, in particular in Africa. As part of the Development Centre’s Work Programme 2005/2006 on institutional requirements for advancing peace and development in sub-Saharan-Africa, this explorative study sets the stage for forthcoming indepth case studies in Ghana and Cameroon.
Institutional Bottlenecks for Agricultural Development
A Stock-Taking Exercise Based on Evidence from Sub-Saharan Africa
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
