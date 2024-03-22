Skip to main content
Input-Based Pollution Estimates for Environmental Assessment in Developing Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/340360612368
Authors
Sébastien Dessus, David Roland-Holst, Dominique van der Mensbrugghe
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Dessus, S., D. Roland-Holst and D. van der Mensbrugghe (1994), “Input-Based Pollution Estimates for Environmental Assessment in Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 101, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/340360612368.
