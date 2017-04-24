Skip to main content
Innovation Skills in the Public Sector

Building Capabilities in Chile
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264273283-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2017), Innovation Skills in the Public Sector: Building Capabilities in Chile, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264273283-en.
