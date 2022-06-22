Skip to main content
Innovation, agricultural productivity and sustainability in Viet Nam

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9cc1f47a-en
Authors
Emily Gray, Darryl Jones
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Gray, E. and D. Jones (2022), “Innovation, agricultural productivity and sustainability in Viet Nam”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 181, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9cc1f47a-en.
