The Dutch food, agriculture and horticulture sector is innovative and export oriented, with high value-added along the food chain and significant world export shares for many products. Continuous adoption of innovation has permitted to reach high levels of productivity and sustained productivity growth, in particular at the farm level, in a context of increasing environmental regulatory constraints. The challenge is whether marginal improvements in current technologies and know-how will be enough to pursue current rates of productivity growth – sustainably – and whether the innovation system will be able to generate the new ideas that are needed to face future challenges, including those linked to climate change.
Innovation, Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability in the Netherlands
Report
OECD Food and Agricultural Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 October 2019
-
11 May 2019
-
11 April 2019
-
14 March 2019
-
5 December 2018
-
4 October 2018
-
5 July 2018
-
8 June 2018
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023