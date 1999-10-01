Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Infrastructure Development and Regulatory Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

The Case of Air Transport
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/082160130647
Authors
Andrea Goldstein
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Goldstein, A. (1999), “Infrastructure Development and Regulatory Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Case of Air Transport”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/082160130647.
Go to top