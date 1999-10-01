Infrastructure Development and Regulatory Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

This Technical Paper analyses the main policy issues raised by regulatory reform in air transport in sub–Saharan Africa. Its basic premise is that improving air infrastructure is of paramount importance for the region as it tries to integrate more thoroughly into the world economy. On the basis of the experience of OECD countries with privatisation, liberalisation, and regulatory design, the author analyses progress being made in sub– Saharan Africa and identifies three important case studies: the restructuring of the regional airline of Francophone Western Africa, the sell–off of the state–owned airline of Kenya, and the overall reform process in South Africa, by far the largest market in the sub–continent.

The analysis highlights the importance of regional dynamics in the upgrading of the air transport industry in developing and emerging areas. Sub–Saharan Africa has made smaller progress in this respect than, for instance, Central America. As the start of the Millenium Round and ...