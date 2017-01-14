Skip to main content
Inequalities in longevity by education in OECD countries

Insights from new OECD estimates
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b64d9cf-en
Authors
Fabrice Murtin, Johan Mackenbach, Domantas Jasilionis, Marco Mira d’Ercole
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Murtin, F. et al. (2017), “Inequalities in longevity by education in OECD countries: Insights from new OECD estimates”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b64d9cf-en.
