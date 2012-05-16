Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Industrial Policy and Territorial Development

Lessons from Korea
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173897-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Industrial Policy and Territorial Development: Lessons from Korea, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173897-en.
Go to top