Indicators on Terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas

Methodology and Results for OECD and G20 countries
https://doi.org/10.1787/e0796071-en
Authors
Alexander Mackie, Sarah Sentier, Ivan Haščič, Myriam Linster
OECD Environment Working Papers
Mackie, A. et al. (2017), “Indicators on Terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas: Methodology and Results for OECD and G20 countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 126, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e0796071-en.
