Including unpaid household activities

An estimate of its impact on macro-economic indicators in the G7 economies and the way forward
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bc9d30dc-en
Authors
Peter van de Ven, Jorrit Zwijnenburg, Matthew De Queljoe
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
van de Ven, P., J. Zwijnenburg and M. De Queljoe (2018), “Including unpaid household activities: An estimate of its impact on macro-economic indicators in the G7 economies and the way forward”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bc9d30dc-en.
