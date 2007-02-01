Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

In Search of a Better World

Financial Markets and Developing Countries
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244640703250
Authors
Sebastián Nieto Parra, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Nieto Parra, S. and J. Santiso (2007), “In Search of a Better World: Financial Markets and Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244640703250.
Go to top