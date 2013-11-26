Skip to main content
Improving the Effectiveness of Green Local Development

The Role and Impact of Public Sector-Led Initiatives in Renewable Energy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w6ljtrj0q-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Samantha Sharpe, Merritt Hughes, Carmen Avellaner de Santos
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C. et al. (2013), “Improving the Effectiveness of Green Local Development: The Role and Impact of Public Sector-Led Initiatives in Renewable Energy”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w6ljtrj0q-en.
