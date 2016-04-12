Managing change in the security and justice sector is politically sensitive and incredibly complex: it interferes with the foundations of power, is politically contested at both ends of the development partnership, and potentially challenges the interests of established social and political groupings in partner countries. In consequence, international support for security and justice development programming needs to be designed, organised and delivered in ways that adhere much more closely to the political and operational realities of fragile environments. This report analyses programmes in developing countries, extracting relevant policy implications and providing important lessons for future programmes. It draws on experience from nine security and justice programmes in four different countries: Burundi, Guatemala, Timor-Leste, and Sierra Leone, and highlights what has worked and what has not worked in the design and implementation of security and justice programmes in fragile and conflict-affected states.
Improving Security and Justice Programming in Fragile Situations
Better Political Engagement, More Change Management
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
Policy paper30 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
25 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
Related publications
-
-
3 July 2024
-
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024