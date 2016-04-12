Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Security and Justice Programming in Fragile Situations

Better Political Engagement, More Change Management
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v3vd5jg0-en
Authors
Erwin van Veen
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Veen, E. (2016), “Improving Security and Justice Programming in Fragile Situations: Better Political Engagement, More Change Management”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v3vd5jg0-en.
Go to top